Wrestling: Past losses forgotten in WIAA consolation finals

"Every kid in the consolation bracket is not the same. You can see it for yourself," Matzek, Ellsworth's head wrestling coach, said. "If you watch the NCAA Wrestling Tournament, when guys are wrestling for third, fifth and seventh, it's not the same guy who was just in the quarters or semifinals."

The same could be said about Matzek's five WIAA Division 2 Individual State Wrestling Tournament consolation semifinals qualifiers who were faced with letting go of their Friday night losses in order to make their final day at the Kohl Center regret free.

Ellsworth's two third-place finishes from Charlie Stuhl and Jared Lansing, Jared Toenjes and Logan Peterson's fifth-place honors and Logan Melstrom's hard-fought sixth-place finish were enough for Matzek to deem his wrestlers' Saturday, Feb. 23, consolation performances as "solid".

Junior co-captain Charlie Stuhl claimed the Panthers' first third-place finish on the day by defeating Edgerton's Cole Bavery by a 4-0 decision in his third consolation match of the state tournament. Ellsworth's 132-pounder was put in what Matzek considered to be an illegal move in the opening minute of his third-place match, but he took his time to recover and controlled the second and third periods to claim his bronze finish.

"(The move) was just across the throat, which is why it could have been potentially dangerous," Stuhl said. "It was pretty tight, though. I know that."

"Charlie turned (to his back) because he was blacking out," Matzek said. "(Bavery) knew what he was doing; it wasn't an accident. For (Charlie) to come through in that match was awesome."

Stuhl defeated Lodi's Garrett Moll by a 4-2 decision to advance to the 132-pound third-place match and showed how far he's come since his appearance at the 2018 WIAA Individual Wrestling State Tournament. Last year, Moll defeated Stuhl by a 7-2 decision in his consolation quarterfinals match.

"Last year I lost my quarterfinal match, and I was devastated," Stuhl said. "I didn't even show up for my consolation match; I wasn't in it mentally."

Stuhl was sent to the consolation bracket on Friday after losing 3-0 to Luxemburg's No. 1-ranked Bryce Bosman, but this year's quarterfinals loss didn't hold him back on the other side of the bracket.

"Mark told me to take about five minutes to get that one out of the way," Stuhl said. "I had to move on to stay alive in the tournament, and I couldn't continue to think about what I could have done in my (quarterfinal match)."

"He's one more year mature and one year tougher," Matzek said. "He knew today that his goal was to take third."

"Mark said it was a battle of wills today," Stuhl said. "I obviously wanted to finish on the other side (of the bracket), but third place is the next best thing."

"That's a tough bracket," Matzek said. "In the first round he lost to a second or first-place guy in the state. Taking third in that tough bracket ... that's a win."

Stuhl's co-captain, senior Lansing, was in the same boat as Stuhl Saturday morning. Lansing lost to Two Rivers' No. 1-ranked Joey Bianchi in the 145-pound semifinals but rolled through his final two opponents.

Lansing began the day against Westby's Austin Mowery who he pinned in two minutes, 22 seconds and completed his final high school individual tournament with an 11-0 major decision win against a familiar face, Chilton/Hilbert's Zach Boehnlein, who he defeated in Friday's quarterfinals.

Lansing, Division 2's 2018 145-pound runner-up, said his experience of getting over his loss in last season's state finals match allowed him to do the same for this year's consolation bouts.

"I know the pain of losing when you're that close," Lansing said. "I just kind of tried to ignore that pain now and deal with it later. I got third, which is an accomplishment for my weight class. I just can't dwell on the past, otherwise I can't do anything in the future."

Lansing concluded his individual high school wrestling career with a 39-7 senior campaign record and two state tournament appearances.

"There are a lot of things I wish I would have done differently, but I reached my goals," Lansing said. "I made it to the state finals, I got third place this year. I worked for it, and you get what you earn."

Senior Toenjes earned the Panthers' first fifth-place finish by defeating Kewaskum's Tanner Goeman for the second time in two days.

"That guy didn't want to wrestle Jared," Matzek said of Goeman.

Toenjes defeated Goeman by a 12-7 decision in Friday's quarterfinals and claimed a 9-3 decision win against the Indians' 170-pound senior on Saturday. It would have been easy for Toenjes to present Goeman with less than his best after losing his first match by a 10-5 decision against Berlin's Austin Schrei, but that wasn't the case in Ellsworth's 170-pounder's final individual wrestling match.

"Taking third is tough, but I've had a coach who's a friend of mine say that taking fifth is even harder," Matzek said. "You lose a match, then you have to come back out and try to win and suck it up."

After quitting midway through his junior season of wrestling, Toenjes' individual high school wrestling career concluded with a 36-12 senior record.

"He wrestled at 126 last year then was an eyelash away from being in the 170-pound state finals this year," Matzek said. "It's been a great year for him."

Peterson became Ellsworth's second fifth-place finisher after he refused to pity himself in his first 285-pound consolation match on Saturday against Wisconsin Lutheran's Isaiah Hahm who claimed an 8-4 decision over the Ellsworth junior.

"I had a very short talk with him after he lost that match against Wisconsin Lutheran," Matzek said. "That was obviously motivating for his fifth-place match."

Peterson went on to pin Belleville's Daniel Enloe 4:02 into his fifth-place match and created a dominant 12-0 lead for himself before his pinfall.

"It was his first time down here, he learned from mistakes he made and he'll be ready for next year," Matzek said. "I'm proud of how he finished today rather than going out and feeling sorry for himself."

Although his state tournament consolation run didn't end with a third- or fifth-place finish, Matzek was also pleased with Melstrom's final day at the Kohl Center. North Fond du Lac's Marcus Orlandi defeated the Panthers' senior 195-pounder by a 9-3 decision in the morning's consolation semifinals, and Melstrom's individual wrestling career ended after he was pinned by Belmont's Will Schaefer.

"Logan wrestled well," Matzek said. "I saw him do moves in his first match today that I've never seen him do. I'm proud of him for his efforts today and for getting his name up on the wall in our wrestling room."

There was no spotlight and the Kohl Center's bleachers weren't completely filled for Saturday's consolation matches, but the absence of finals-like glitz and glam didn't deter the Panthers.

"It just takes guts, and our guys showed their guts today," Matzek said. "We would have preferred to have guys in the finals, but it wasn't in the cards this year. However, it's still a solid year."

And there's still more in store for Ellsworth's year.

The Panthers will return to Madison on Saturday, March 2, for the 2019 WIAA Division 2 Team State Wrestling Tournament.

"I'm excited," Stuhl said after earning his individual third-place finish, and as always, moving on from the past and directing his attention toward his team's next challenge. "It's not like an individual thing. You compete with your team and do it for each other. It's a lot of fun."

The No. 1-seeded Panthers will face the No. 4 Wisconsin Lutheran Vikings at 10 a.m. in the team state semifinals, which will be held at the UW Field House on Saturday, March 2. No. 2 Freedom and No. 3 Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau will face off at the same time.

Spring Valley/Elmwood senior co-captain Kenny Fesenmaier's first and final state tournament run ended with a sixth-place finish after Fennimore's Aaron Ragels defeated him by a 4-2 decision in his last high school wrestling match. Fesenmaier went out with a 32-13 senior campaign record.

This article will be updated with comments from Spring Valley/Elmwood's Bill Hofacker at a later date.